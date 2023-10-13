NNPP Guber Candidate, Ajadi Urges Youths To Shun Criminal Tendencies

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has urged youths to be useful citizens to their communities by staying away from crime and other social vices that are punishable under the law.

The politician made the appeal during his chat with Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, while giving updates on the reconciliation efforts of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Funsho Bamigboye, in Shimawa community, Ogun State, following some youths’ attack on his Bullion Hotel, as well as, some of his security staff.

The Police had been alleged to have sided with the unruly youths by arresting and detaining the same attacked staff of the hotel, while the attackers were allowed to walk the streets free.

Following the reconciliation initiative, the seven security staff of the hotel who had since the penultimate Tuesday been detained after the attack, were released unconditionally.

Saturday Telegraph learnt that the DPO had during the meeting, expressed her appreciation to Ambassador Ajadi for his commitment to peace and stability in the community, noting that one of the major purposes of having a Police Station in any given town is to always restore peace and security amidst any violation of orders.

She reportedly said she called for the reconciliation meeting to ensure a complete harmonization among the stakeholders in the community, moreso that the key stakeholders in the crisis had earlier been summoned by the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, and an armistice brokered.

The DPO was said to have specifically addressed the Shimawa youths, among them Sogo Oyetola and Micheal Fakoya, encouraging them to promote peace and work in unity with Olufemi Ajadi’s staff for the progress of the town.

While expressing his gratitude to the Police, especially the DPO, Ajadi said he was happy that she displayed a motherly role in settling the dispute while pledging his commitment to supporting the Police at all times with the resources required to combat crime in the community, as well as, responding promptly to calls for communal assistance.