June 7, 2023
NNPP Govt Demolition Exercise: Kano In Serious Calamity, Needs Serious Prayers – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Kano State Chapter has described the ongoing demolition exercise of allegedly illegal structures by the new Government of NNPP, as a serious calamity that has befell the ancient city.

Speaking at Kano Press Center on Tuesday, the Deputy State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Shehu Maigari, said, “Kano has been a mega city and commercial nerve centre of the Northern Nigerian region and West Africa is now facing a serious Calamity from the NNPP led administration”.

He said, “No doubt the action of the NNPP government is signalling a bad impression for the Citizens as well as those trouping to Kano for various Commercial activities”.

Maigari added, “this Barbaric and wanton destruction of the people’s means of livelihood by the State Government called for serious prayers as innocent Persons are now counting their loses in Billions”.

APC Chieftain further alleged that the demolition exercise has now paralyzed and brought the Commercial activities in the famous Kanti Kwari Textile market, Kofar Wambai and many other places to a standstill.

He worried that the action of the NNPP government has brought unnecessary chaos, rampant vandalism, daylight stealing and grabbing of innocent People’s properties by Youths.

“The APC condemned the Barbaric behaviour in totality because Ganduje led Government was not the first regime to allocate lands to others as even Kwankwaso himself did so down to Abubakar Rimi period”.

The party then urged those whose properties were destroyed to seek legal Redress and get their rights while Parents to guide their Wards against being unnecessarily criminals.

On the same basis, the APC leaders urged Security agencies to do more by restoring confidence in the wake of the shocking calamity that befell the Ancient City.

