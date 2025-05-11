NNPP Governorship Candidate Quits Party, Slams Leadership

Share

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate for the November 16 election in Ondo State, Olugbenga Edema, has resigned from the party, citing poor leadership and betrayal.

Edema’s resignation followed the dismissal of a suit he filed to challenge the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the party’s candidate.

The suit was struck out by both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Akure after the NNPP—co-plaintiff in the suit—unexpectedly withdrew from the case.

The courts ruled that the withdrawal rendered the suit impotent and ordered Edema to pay a fine of ₦1 million to each of the defendants.

Edema had asked the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the nomination and publication of Governor Aiyedatiwa and his deputy as APC candidates, citing constitutional grounds.

In a resignation letter made available to Sunday Telegraph, Edema, a veteran politician with over 35 years of experience, said he had never seen a more disorganised and treacherous party.

He wrote: “Since joining the party in June 2024, NNPP has been characterised by internal wranglings and rancour that have stunted its growth. This is unhealthy for any party serious about winning elections.”

He added: “The leadership of the NNPP frustrated my court case by withdrawing from it in favour of the APC. This is a betrayal. Clearly, the party’s objective is not aligned with the values of any serious political organisation.”

Addressing the letter to the NNPP Chairman in Mahin Ward 11, Ilaje Local Government Area, Edema declared his exit from the party effective May 9, 2025, concluding: “No doubt, lessons have been learnt.”

