NNPP: Ganduje Liable For APC’s Predicament

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, Hashimu Dungurawa, has said that soon, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and all those that matter in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would realize their biggest mistake was allowing Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to emerge as the party’s National Chairman.

“The biggest mistake made by President Tinubu and the APC’s who is who, was allowing Ganduje to become their party Chairman because the former Kano Governor, has no track records of political success in his life”. Dungurawa, who was speaking to Newsmen in Kano, yesterday, wondered how a person, whose gov- ernment in Kano, had left so much to desire with a lots of allegations could be allowed to become a National Party Leader.

“This is a person that is still facing charges of alleged Dollar video clip saga. He also allegedly squandered borrowed Billions of Naira from banks in the names of capital projects but ended up with some few jobs around”. The NNPP Chairman said there are a lot of good partymen in APC that would have managed the party and also posed as threats to other parties, and they were all neglected and Ganduje, whose political successes could not be immediately spelt out without attachment to somebody was chosen.

“What a misapplication of choice?” He said with the coming up with some bye- elections in November, the APC would know that they have no good leader to make the party win any elections. “The Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo elections that are coming up in November, APC and indeed, President Tinubu would fully realize their huge mistakes of allowing Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to become the party Chairman”.

Hashimu stated that in all of Ganduje’s political trajectory, he was leaning on Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his political godfather, and since he left him, he couldn’t make any significant political milestone because he was not known for victory in politics. He then advised President Tinubu not to allow Gandu- je to continue after his few caretaker days to have any chance of remaining as APC Chairman, “because with him, nothing good ever will come to the party”.