NNPP Faults Court’s Reversal Of Dissolution Of Kano Executive C’ttees

The leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has faulted the purported reversal of the dissolution of its executive committees in Kano State, describing it as an abuse of court process.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Chief Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP described reports of the reversal of its internal decisions by a Kano State High Court as “ordinary street rumours,” noting that the party had not been served with any court process.

The statement followed media reports that a court in Kano State had reversed the dissolution of the party’s executive committees at the state, local government, and ward levels, in line with the party’s constitution.

According to the reports, Justice Nasiru Saminu, in an ex parte order, granted an interim injunction on Tuesday to that effect. However, the NNPP’s national leadership maintained that it had not received any official court documents regarding the matter.

The party argued that the reported action was inconsistent with established legal procedures and precedents, describing it as a misnomer for a court to grant an interim injunction against a completed action already taken by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“We still regard the entire orchestration as a mere rumour. However, if this is confirmed, we will take firm legal measures to ensure that the purported illegal injunction does not stand,” the statement said.

“It can never stand because it is an illegality and a clear abuse of court process. The court lacks jurisdiction to reverse a decision of the party, which is an internal affair. The dissolution of the Kano State executives of the party at all levels therefore stands.”

The NNPP further argued that the Supreme Court, in a plethora of judgments, has consistently ruled that the internal affairs of political parties are non-justiciable.

“Consequently, the purported reversal by a Kano State High Court of the decision of the National Working Committee of the NNPP cannot be an exception. If the reported injunction is confirmed to be true, it can only be described as an exercise in legal rascality,” the party stated.

The NNPP also expressed concern that as the country moves closer to the 2027 general elections, the judiciary must come under increased public scrutiny, alleging that some courts may be yielding to the influence of unscrupulous politicians.

The party added that in instances of this nature, it would not hesitate to take all necessary steps to ensure that judicial officers involved are appropriately sanctioned by the National Judicial Council (NJC).