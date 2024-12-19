NNPP Faction Tackles Kwankwaso Over Donations

Share

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday asked the judiciary to stop shielding politicians with restraining court orders.

Factional National Secretary Olaposi Oginni said at a press conference it was the restraining court order obtained by the candidate of the party in last year’s presidential election Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Kano State that prevented him from being prosecuted over N2.5 billion received by the party during campaign.

He alleged that the ex-Kano State governor did not remit any money given to him to the coffers of the party.

He said: “He did not remit any money donated to the party to the party’s coffers, as the party could not know how much came to it.

“We have petitioned the EFCC to investigate him over N2.5 billion and he ran to Kano to get a court order restraining the commission.”

