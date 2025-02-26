NNPP Faction Nullifies Senator, Three Reps’ Suspension

Share

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday declared the suspension of Senator Kawu Sumaila (NNPP-Kano) and three federal lawmakers as null and void.

Kano NNPP on Sunday suspended Sumaila, who represents Kano South, along with three members of the House of Representatives Ali Gini, Sani Rogo, and Kabiru Rurum.

Chairman Hashimu Dungurawa said the four legislators were suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

However, the NNPP factional national spokesman Oginni Olaposi dismissed the suspension, saying the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was not informed of the alleged anti-party activities.

According to him, those who purportedly suspended the lawmakers are part of the Kwankwasia Movement whose 2023 presidential election Memorandum of Understanding with the NNPP had ended.

Share

Please follow and like us: