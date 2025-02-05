NNPP Elects Agbo Major As New Nat’l Chairman

Share

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has elected Agbo Major as the new National Chairman of the party.

Major was elected at the 2025 elective National Convention in Lagos, on on Tuesday night. The convention was attended by delegates and officers of the party at national and state levels.

Other elected officers are Mr Oginni Olaposi, National Secretary; Chief Felix Chukwurah, Deputy National Chairman (South); Mr Adetoyese Omokanye, National Treasurer;

Alhaji Babayo Muhammed, Deputy National Chairman (North); and Abdulrasaq Abdulsallam, National Publicity Secretary.

The delegates also elected Hajia Aisha Kade as its National Woman Leader; Chief Edward Ofomona as its National Youth Leader; and Omolara Johnson as National Organizing Secretary.

In attendance were members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Working Committee (NEC), and all elective office holders of the party nationwide.

Recall that an Abia State High Court on November 1, 2024, passed a judgment directing the NNPP BoT led by the founder and chairman BoT, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, to commence the repositioning and reconstitution of all organs of the party from ward congress to national convention.

The court equally directed INEC to recognise and deal with the new board of the NNPP.

Aniebonam told the members that pursuant to the judgment of the court, the board had successfully repositioned and reconstituted its ward executive and up to zonal officers.

“Today, the board shall conclude its assignment through national convention to elect and establish its national working committee to take charge of its administration and management.

“In carrying out these responsibilities, INEC and other security agencies were duly notified,” he said.

In his welcome address, the BOT Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Babayo, said the party remained united and focused on its vision

of providing credible leadership and governance that would prioritise the needs of Nigerians.

Babayo said the resolve to move forward was collective and any speculation to the contrary would be baseless. He urged the newly elected executives to lead the party with diligence, integrity and dedication.

“The task ahead is huge but with unity, hard work and clear vision, we will continue to strengthen the NNPP and position it as a true vehicle for change in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the new national chairman, Major urged all aggrieved members of the party to return home and contribute toward its development.

“I thank all delegates present here today for this huge confidence reposed on me. I won’t take this trust for granted.

“The NWC under me as elected today is poised to deliver. We are committed to repositioning our party for 2027 and this we will do vigorously.

“I urge all other elected officials at all levels to key into this new move to reposition our dear party for optimal performance.

“We will not tolerate anything short of the expected standards and benchmarks drawn to keep you on your toes. The National Secretary will issue directives to this effect soon,” he said.

