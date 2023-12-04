NNPP: Don’t Listen To Expel Members On Kano Guber Issue – Ali

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hon. Abba Kawu Ali has warned Nigerians not to listen to the expelled members of the party on the Kano State governorship election petition.

The National Chairman gave the warning in a statement issued in Abuja, alleging that the was a plot to brief the media to discredit the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf as a member of NNPP

In the statement that was signed by Ladipo Johnson on behalf of the Chairman, it reads: “It has come to our notice that certain expelled members of the NNPP which include Tope Aluko and some ex-state chairmen, who are sponsored elements, are conducting a press conference in Jabi, Abuja to falsely state as a form of propaganda, that H.E. Abba Kabir Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP as at the time of the election and that His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is dismissed from the party.

“These allegations are totally false and inaccurate. We state that the Kano State Governor was a bona fide member of the NNPP at all material times and that we have confidence in the Supreme Court of Nigeria that justice will be done.

“These hired/paid hands who seem to be lackeys in the hands of the APC national chairman, Ganduje, seem to have “sold their souls” and will do anything for pecuniary gains at the expense of the Nigerian electorate.

“We remind the general populace that Chief Boniface Aniebonam, one of the founders of the NNPP, recently spoke out in favor of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and asked that his election be upheld. Therefore it is a mystery that some of his loyalists would stoop so low as to become hired hands to misinform Nigerians.

“In conclusion, we urge that Nigerians ignore the false statements by these enemies of the Nigerian electorate!”