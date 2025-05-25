NNPP: Dividends of Democracy Key To Tackling Voter Apathy

Share

A South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has stated that the growing voter apathy in Nigeria is largely due to the lack of tangible dividends of democracy for the masses.

Ajadi was reacting to a recent bill in the House of Representatives seeking to make voting compulsory and stipulate sanctions for citizens who fail to participate in elections.

In a statement personally signed and made available to journalists on Sunday, he argued that compelling people to vote would not solve the problem. Instead, he said, political leaders must fulfill their campaign promises and deliver meaningful governance.

“When people witness the actual dividends of democracy, they will willingly go out to vote. Lawmakers and the entire political class must prioritize the interests of the electorate,” Ajadi said.

He noted that when citizens hear about the huge salaries and allowances of elected officials while lacking access to basic amenities such as security, healthcare, and education, they are left disillusioned and question the value of voting.

Ajadi suggested that offering incentives such as reduced bills for electricity and healthcare to holders of permanent voter cards—especially those who regularly vote—could encourage greater participation in elections.

“The lawmakers should have first examined the root causes of voter apathy. During the Second Republic, people came out in large numbers, especially in the South West, because they experienced free healthcare, free education, rural development, and other tangible benefits,” he said.

He insisted that the solution lies in genuine governance, not compulsion.

“When people hear of constituency project funds but see no actual projects on the ground, they become discouraged from voting in future elections. It wouldn’t be out of place to also consider stipends or allowances for voters as a way to boost participation,” he added.

Ajadi also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free, fair, and credible elections, saying that many Nigerians have lost faith in the process due to perceptions of electoral malpractice.

“INEC must restore confidence by making sure that the people’s votes count. A transparent process is key to reversing the current disinterest in elections,” he concluded.

