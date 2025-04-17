NNPP Dismisses Kwankwaso Alleged Defection Plan

Share

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Wednesday reacted to the comment made by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is dead and that its national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is planning to rejoin the APC.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ganduje stirred political controversy on Tuesday, while receiving members of the Tinubu Support Group at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking with the support group, the APC Chairman claimed the NNPP was dead and the APC was ready to welcome Kwankwaso back home.

Dismissing the allegation, the NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, in an interview described Ganduje’s remarks as inconsequential and panic-driven, affirming that Kwankwaso remains committed to strengthening the NNPP.

He added that Ganduje’s remarks stem from a fear of Kwankwaso’s political influence.

“He is in panic mode because he knows that Kwankwaso adds more value to any political space than he could ever contribute.

“Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has not, repeat, not indicated any intention to join the APC.

“He is focused on rebuilding and fortifying the NNPP, and is currently consulting with Nigerians across different sectors on how best to reposition the party for 2027.”

Correspondingly, the Kano State chapter of the APC has dismissed speculation that Kwankwaso may return to the party, branding him a political liability.

APC’s Kano Public Relations Officer, Ahmed S. Aruwa, stated that Kwankwaso’s potential return would not benefit the APC or Kano State.

He alleged that Kwankwaso’s interest in returning to the APC was purely strategic, aimed at contesting the presidency in 2031 after President Bola Tinubu’s second term.

Aruwa concluded that Kwankwaso must first reconcile with Ganduje before any potential return to the party could be considered.

“Kwankwaso has a track record of destroying parties. He wrecked the PDP, left it in crisis, and is now doing the same to the NNPP, we don’t need him in APC.

“We know his game. He wants to hijack the party structure through the back door,” Aruwa claimed. “From 2019 to 2023, we toiled to build the APC while he insulted and mocked us. We won’t allow him to ruin the party.

“If he truly wants to return, he should start by meeting and reconciling with Ganduje.” Aruwa stated.

