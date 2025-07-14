NNPP Denies Kwankwaso’s Defection To ADC

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Suleiman Hashimu Dungurawa, has strongly refuted widespread rumours suggesting that the party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is planning to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Monday, Dungurawa described the speculation as unfounded and politically motivated, aimed at stirring confusion and undermining the influence of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

“The speculation that Senator Kwankwaso is joining ADC or any other party is a political miscalculation by those who fear his influence,” Dungurawa said. “I know Kwankwaso too well — he is not in a hurry to make such a decision without deep consultation and careful evaluation.”

He emphasized that Kwankwaso remains a central figure in Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in the North, where he is widely regarded as a key political leader. “It is both premature and malicious to suggest he is decamping. Every serious politician in Northern Nigeria looks up to him,” the Chairman added.

Responding to concerns about Kwankwaso’s recent engagements with members of other political camps, Dungurawa downplayed the interactions as routine for a seasoned politician.

“As someone with a PhD in political science and vast experience, do you expect him to isolate himself? He is free to meet and speak with anyone — that is part of politics. But such meetings should not be misinterpreted,” he stated.

Dungurawa also took aim at those he described as “pretenders” within the Kwankwasiyya movement who are expressing anxiety over the former governor’s political direction. “True loyalists of Senator Kwankwaso know that he does not take decisions in isolation. He consults widely, including with grassroots supporters at the ward level,” he said.

Turning to the performance of the NNPP-led government in Kano State, the Chairman lauded Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s achievements in office, particularly in infrastructure.

“Governor Yusuf’s achievements in the last two years have silenced the opposition. His infrastructural projects are visible across the state, and the opposition cannot even make their presence felt anymore,” Dungurawa declared.

The NNPP Chairman’s remarks appear aimed at reassuring party members and supporters of Senator Kwankwaso’s continued loyalty to the NNPP, as political realignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 general elections.