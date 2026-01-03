Nnpp Crisis Deepens As Court Affirms Dungurawa’s Suspension

The internal crisis rock- ing the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) again deepens as the Kano High Court has affirmed the suspension of its state chairman, Hon. Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, from his Gargari ward in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

The embattled Dungurawa is also restrained from parading himself as Chair- man of NNPP in Kano pending the final determination of the court. In a motion exparte dated December 30, 2025, and filed by Shuaibu Hassan and nine others, against Hon. Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa and NNPP, following the earlier suspension of Dungurawa.

The plaintiffs, who are also members of Gargari ward in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government, had sought the court to uphold the disciplinary processes and subsequent suspension of Dungurawa from the party after allegations of denigrating the office and person of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, creating division in the party, and failure to pay party dues.

The plaintiffs, through their lawyers, K Njidda Esq and S. A. Muhammad Esq, equally moved an originating summons seeking the court to determine whether its action against Dungurawa was in accordance with the provisions of NNPP’s constitution.

Granting the interlocutory injunction on Friday, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf of State High Court 13 granted the exparte order as pleaded. According to Justice Yusuf, Dungurawa is restrained from parading himself as Chairman following his suspension from his ward pending hearing of the substantive motion.

In the suit no KN/1218/2026, Justice Yusuf directed “AN ORDER that the suspension of the 1ª respondent on December 30, 2025, shall be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. “The applicants are hereby ordered that the process be served on the respondents”.

The court also ordered parties to maintain the status quo ante as it was after December 30, 2025. The matter is adjourned to January 19, for hearing on the substantive motion. Meanwhile, the state executive Council has affirmed the nomination of Hon. Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya as the new Acting State Chairman of the party in Kano State, following the sacking of Dungurawa.The appointment was endorsed by the NNPP State Executive Committee after an emergency meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Kano recently.

The decision was announced by Barrister Yu- suf Mukhtar, the Assistant Legal Adviser of the party, who said Abiya’s appointment, was in line with the provisions of the NNPP constitution.