NNPP Crisis: Aides, party stalwarts pressure Yusuf to ditch Kwankwaso or risk 2027

Share

These are testy times for the Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, with regards to pressure being mounted on him to ditch his godfa- ther and predecessor in office, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Sources within the par- ty, who pleaded not to be named, but who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, maintained that Governor Yusuf risks their support for re-election in 2027 should he fail to heed their call. This is coming just as the National Publicity Sec- retary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Mr. Ladipo Johnson, main- tained that the relationship between the Governor and Kwankwaso remains cordial. Our correspondent gath- ered that the schism within the Kano State chapter of the NNPP had been muted until recently when some members began to openly criticise the leadership style of Kwankwaso.

Some of these stalwarts have continued to call on Governor Yusuf to extricate himself from the perceived grip of Kwankwaso, who many of them accused of maintaining an overbearing chokehold on both the party and the Governor of Kano State. The sources, who pleaded not to be named are however, beginning to re- view their membership of the Kwankwassiya Movement under the leadership of Kwankwaso. The onslaught against the former minister of de- fence is said to be led by a top member of the government. “Many members of the NNPP in Kano are urging the Governor to stand on his own and run the government the way and manner that he deems fit and proper.

They are urging him to be his own man without taking directives from Kwankwaso,” the source who pleaded not to be named said. According to him, the call is not that he (Gover- nor Yusuf) should dump the party (NNPP), but that he should whittle down the influence and power of Kwankwaso on his govern- ment. On the influence of Kwankwaso, the source said, “Many of the mem- bers of the Kwankwasiyya, such as Senator (Ismaila) Kawu have revolted. Even Madugu’s best friend, Al- haji Umar Aliyu Dachi, has come out to say that he has pulled out of the Kwank- wassiya Movement.”

The source further add- ed that though the gov- ernor has continued to maintain that he has no issue whatsoever with his godfather, many of these elements are believed to be urging him to take a stand between them or risk their support for a second term. Already, two members of the House of Representa- tives from Kano State, both from the NNPP, recently announced their exit from the Kwankwasiyya Movement. The affected members include, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini, represent- ing Dala Constituency and Hon. Alhassan Rurum, rep- resenting Rano/Kibiya/ Bunkure Constituency. Another source added that the two lawmakers are echoing the growing senti- ments within the party as many members are unan- imous in their demand for a more assertive approach to governance on the part of the governor. While maintaining that for now, the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have not been considered as alternative platforms, the source however, stated that the aggrieved members have resolved to remain in the NNPP, especially, the Boniface Aniebo- nam-led faction. “As I speak to you now, there is a growing movement to reduce the power and influence of Madugu in the party,” he said, just as he maintained that the source of discord has been Kwankwaso’s chokehold on the party and govern- ment.

“Madugu picked all the members of the state and national assemblies, all the commissioners, all the spe- cial advisers, the local gov- ernment chairmen without recourse to other leaders of the party. “Apart from that, he has continued to monitor and control all the activities of the Kano State government through many of these ap- pointees who are still loyal to him,” the source said. Meanwhile, in an exclu- sive interview with Satur- day Telegraph, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Ladipo Johnson, denied any kind of rift be- tween the Governor and Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the party. “I must say that there is no rift between the National Leader of the party, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and His Excellency, Gov- ernor Abba Kabir Yusuf. I can say authoritatively that there is no rift between them,” Johnson told our correspondent. He however, blamed the current crisis on the ruling APC, which he accused of using the Aniebonam-led faction to fuel discord in the NNPP, saying that Kwank- waso remains a leader, who carries everyone along in decision making within the party and the government.

Share

Please follow and like us: