NNPP: Closing Coastal Highway Won’t Solve Accident Problems

The Deputy National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prince Nweze Onu, has said that closing the Coastal Highway, which is currently under construction, will not resolve accident problems along the route.

He expressed strong reservations over the Federal Government’s threat to shut the highway, stating that closure should not be the only option if the government is genuinely committed to protecting road users.

Prince Onu was reacting to comments attributed to the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, who on Friday threatened to close the highway following recent fatalities along the route.

According to him, while construction is ongoing, the contractor has a clear responsibility to implement adequate safety measures, including the installation of clear and visible safety signs, speed-limit warnings, and the creation of alternative routes to ease human and vehicular movement.

“With proper safety signage and clearly defined routes, road users are less likely to speed or drive recklessly through construction zones. Safety is best achieved through proactive management, not total restriction,” he said.

Prince Onu further warned that closing the Coastal Highway would amount to a waste of scarce public resources, noting that funds required to enforce such a closure could be better directed toward other critical sectors of the economy.

He also argued that the Federal Government, through its contractor, bears responsibility for failing to provide alternative pathways since construction began, stressing that citizens should not be blamed for government lapses.

“Rather than shutting down a critical highway that serves thousands of commuters and supports economic activities, the focus should be on implementing effective safety measures and temporary access routes that allow construction to continue without disrupting movement,” he said.

Prince Onu further insisted that constructing the Coastal Highway was a misplaced priority.

He argued that the federal government could have achieved greater impact by rehabilitating existing roads nationwide.

He suggested that proceeds from the removal of the fuel subsidy should have been channeled into nationwide road rehabilitation and job creation, rather than new projects that strain resources and potentially endanger lives.