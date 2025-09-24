NNPP Clarifies Kwankwaso’s Stance On Alleged APC Defection

The National Chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Ajuji Ahmed, has clarified that the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is not defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, Ahmed explained that the NNPP is rather open to a coalition.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think what he said indicated in any way that he is defecting or about to defect. NNPP has a long-standing position that we have options.

“One of the options is probably what he referred to. The other option is to go into a coalition with any other party that has the same philosophy and objective that we have and join them.

“The third option is for us to do it alone ourselves. So, these options are still on the table. However, to clarify what Kwankwaso said in Kano, he only explained one of the three options.

“Kwankwaso only said that if the APC invites his attention, he will give them the attention on the condition that they offer a concrete guarantee that the interests of his party members will be taken care of instead of just him being talked to,” Ahmed said.