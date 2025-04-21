Ajadi Urges Political Leaders To Emulate Pope Francis’ Selfless Service

Share

South West leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has called on world leaders particularly Nigerian political leaders to embrace the virtues of selfless service, compassion, and justice as exemplified by the late Pope Francis.

In a statement personally signed and made available to New Telegraph, Ajadi joined Christians worldwide, especially Catholic faithful, in mourning the passing of the revered Vatican leader.

He stressed that the late Pope’s life of humility, advocacy for the poor, and commitment to global peace should serve as a moral compass for both political and spiritual leaders.

Ajadi described the Pope’s passing — which occurred shortly after delivering his address at the Easter Sunday service — as a profound reminder of the unpredictability of life and the sacredness of a life dedicated to service.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, on Monday morning,” Ajadi said.

“I send my most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Catholic Church and the Christian community.”

He hailed the late Pope as a symbol of mercy and an unwavering voice for the downtrodden, refugees, migrants, and the marginalized, noting that his commitment to justice, peace, and human dignity was reflected in both his teachings and actions.

“He was indeed the Pope for the poor, the downtrodden, and the forgotten. He was an instrument of peace who deeply embodied the message of Christ: love for God and love for humanity,” Ajadi stated.

He further urged leaders at all levels to honour the Pope’s memory through concrete actions rather than ceremonial tributes, advocating for policies rooted in equity, fairness, and empathy.

“I urge world leaders, and especially Nigeria’s political leaders, to honour him not with words alone but with action: by lifting those who are down, healing our communities, and defending the dignity of every person,” Ajadi added.

Ajadi further described the Pope’s passing during the Easter season as a sacred return to his Maker, encouraging believers and leaders alike to reflect on the enduring message of love, humility, and service that defined his life.

