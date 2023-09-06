NNPP Chieftain Blasts Tinubu, Your First 100 Days In Office Lack Impact On Citizens

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has said that the first 100 days of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s administration are not worthy of celebration.

Oguntoyinbo, in a statement issued on Wednesday, criticized President Tinubu over failure to kick start his campaign promises on a good note.

He said it is regrettable that workers are still collecting N30,000 minimum wage despite the increment on all household items due to subsidy removal.

The NNPP chieftain also lamented that palliatives announced to cushion the effect of subsidy removal are not getting to the targeted people.

Oguntoyinbo stated that the money made from the removal of subsidies should be used for infrastructure improvement, which will benefit all Nigerians, regardless of financial circumstances.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Your 100 days in office are not worth celebrating because they lack impact on our citizens. The workers are still collecting thirty thousand naira (N30,000) minimum wage despite the increment on all household items caused by the subsidy removal.

“The palliatives are not getting to the downtrodden; instead of using NIN, BVN attached to bank accounts to detect the poorer of the poor, they are just giving them out to politicians using wards and local government.

“Instead of giving palliatives to states by the federal government, the money realized from subsidy removal should have been channelled into infrastructural development, which will be beneficial to every Nigerian irrespective of financial status.

“But given palliatives either in terms of cash or materials, it can never get to the target audience but a kind of another scam. it became a race against time as they endeavored to turn election promises into tangible actions.”