NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi, Backs Reps On Teachers’ Salary Increment

A business tycoon and chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has lauded the proposal by the House of Representatives to increase teachers’ salaries, describing it as a right step in the right direction towards improving teachers’ welfare.

It would be recalled that Abubakar Fulata, (Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on University Education), had last Thursday at a One-Day National Stakeholders’ Workshop on the Development of a Roadmap for the Nigerian Education Sector (2023-2027), called for salary increment for primary, secondary and university teachers. He had suggested N250,000, N500,000 and N1 million respectively as the teachers’ monthly remuneration.

Reacting to the proposal, Ajadi in a statement made available to New Telegraph, described the move as a well-thought action, saying teachers should be given their pride of place in the country. According to him, without teachers, no other professional bodies could boast of the very brains they parade today.

The statement read in part that, “Teachers are the makers of every prominent person in the world, be you President, Governor, Senator, Reps members or any other professionals.

“Teachers mould our thinking and behaviours from infancy to adulthood. They have been doing a lot in improving lives, and I respect all the teachers so much. Teachers educate me to know my right and to serve my country and contribute to its development as a nation.

“So the teachers deserve the best and I will give them support and all encouragement they deserve at all times in the discharge of their duties”, Ajadi said.

“While I pray to the Lord Almighty to place me at the number one position in our country and use me to transform Nigeria and the lives of our teachers, I desire to turn the teaching profession into an enviable one in this country.