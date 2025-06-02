NNPP Chief Mourns Death Of Kano Athletes

Share

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has mourned the death of 20 Kano athletes who were returning to Kano State after their participation in the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) held in Ogun State.

Ajadi in a statement yesterday described the incident as a very sad one especially given that the athletes were vibrant young people who were looking forward to a warm reception from their fans and families after proudly donning the colours of Kano State at the just-concluded Gateway Games 2024.

Expressing condolences to the government and people of Kano State over the incident, Ajadi prayed for the repose of the souls of the athletes, calling on the Almighty God to console their families and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

While calling on the governments at both states and federal levels to improve road facilities to avoid such incidents in the future, Ajadi lamented that:

“It is indeed saddening and distressing that 20 athletes who had represented Kano State at the just-concluded Gateway 2024 Games have lost their lives in the most traumatizing and painful circumstances.

Share