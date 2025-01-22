NNPP Chief Hails Trump

Share

A leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated the United States President Donald Trump on his inauguration.

In a statement, Ajadi said he agreed with Trump that he was saved by God to make America great again, but added that God even saved Trump not only to make America great again but the world at large.

He maintained that he is confident that Trump’s leadership will bring lasting stability to the world, describing his victory as a divine intervention that will bring blessings beyond American borders.

According to Ajadi, Trump’s win is a powerful message of hope, not just for Americans but for people all around the world, highlighting Trump’s role as a stabilising force amid current global tensions, especially among Nations where conflicts have sparked fears of a potential world war.

