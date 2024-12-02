NNPP Chief, Ajadi, Congratulates New NUJ President, Yahaya

Share

South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has joined other eminent Nigerians in congratulating Alhassan Yahaya, on his election as the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the 8th Triennial National Delegates Conference in Owerri, on November 27.

Recall that last Wednesday in Owerri, Imo State, Yahaya scored 436 votes to defeat Dele Atunbi with 97 votes and Muhammed Garuba with 39 votes.

While congratulating other elected executive members, Ambassador Ajadi in a statement yesterday praised the NUJ for organising a rancour-free election at the conference, noting that Yahaya’s over – whelming victory at the election was a testament to the NUJ members’ confidence in his leadership qualities.

Ajadi also praised the Oyo NUJ Chairman, Ademola Babalola, who led Yahaya’s campaign towards the election, saying Babalola and his team did a thorough and painstaking campaign that led Yahaya to a landslide victory.

He said Yahaya’s experience, particularly as the former deputy president of the Union, will be useful as he pilots the affairs of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

