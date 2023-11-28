NNPP Chairmen To Tinubu: Let Justice Prevail In Kano

Forum of State Chairmen Under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency intervene with a view to resolving the political logjam created by the Appeal Court that sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The forum while calling on the president to let justice prevail opined that judgment perceived as wrong in the governorship contest would give a bad impression about the President.

The Chairman of the forum, Dr Tosin Odeyemi stated this while fielding questions from journalists at an event in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Odeyemi said: ”I want to pass a message to the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to please let justice prevail in Kano state.

“I’m speaking as the chairman of all the states Chairmen of NNPP in Nigeria, I’m speaking because I have a mandate of all the states to say this, we want Justice in Kano state, we don’t want any interference, we can all see the mess.

“The judiciary is the last hope of the common man, I want to believe that the President should be allowed peace to reign because if anything happens otherwise we can not preempt what can happen” he said.

Speaking on the recent appointment of Barr Ashim Abioye, as the Chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Odeyemi, who is the Secretary, the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), in Osun State, said IPAC will work with the indigenes of the state against the appointment of a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Odeyemi, said they reject the appointment of a member of the ruling party to conduct local government elections in the state.

Odeyemi who doubles as the chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Osun State said: “Governor cannot appoint a card-carrying member of his party to come and conduct an election that will not be biased.”

He noted that IPAC will not participate in the local government’s future election if the appointment of the new OSIEC chairman is not reversed.

According to him, “To Osun state Governor on behalf of the populace we have been arguing this about the OSIEC Chairman, Barrister Hashim Abioye that has been appointed. I want to believe that something will still be done because we are not in agreement except if PDP and one other would go to the field and contest to win themselves in the election.

“But, if they are waiting for us to go to court to use as a tactic to delay and have their men at the helm of affairs, saying there is a court case they won’t conduct the election we will not go to court.

“We are going to work with our people who are party members, and the Osun indigenes who will agree with us that truly they cannot bring a card-carrying member of PDP to come and conduct an election that will not be biased”, he said.

Recall that the appointment of OSIEC Chairman, Barrister Hashim Abioye, who is also a Senior Special Adviser to the Osun State Governor has witnessed a number of criticisms from opposition parties, groups, and Civil society organisations in the state.