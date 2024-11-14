NNPP Candidate Seeks Aiyedatiwa’s Disqualification

Share

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for Saturday’s Ondo State governorship poll Olugbenga Edema yesterday asked the Federal High Court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the election.

In his suit, he asked the court to interpret the applicability of Section 15 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) over the nomination of Aiyedatiwa and his running mate.

The originating summons filed through his counsel Abayomi Ojo has INEC, the APC, Aiyedatiwa and his running mate Olayide Adelami as defendants. Edema contended that there was no valid primary that produced Aiyedatiwa as the candidate of the APC.

