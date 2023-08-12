NNPP Calls For Entry For Logo Redesign

…As Forum Chairmen pass confidence vote on NWC

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called for entry for the redesign of the logo of the party.

The National Secretary of the party, Dipo Olayoku, who made this known on Saturday, said the logo of the party affected the fortunes of the party in the last election.

Speaking at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, he said, “Efforts are to redesign our logo. It is an open secret that our current logo affected our fortunes in the last election. For this reason, we have commenced the process of redesigning the logo.

“We are using this medium to call for suggestions from our members and friends, on how to come up with a logo that will meet the aspirations of our members and Nigerians in general.”

On the restructuring of the party, he said, “As a Party that believes in transparency and accountability, we have come up with financial procedures for ratificațion today, subject to implementation by the National Working Commission.”

Meanwhile, the NNPP Forum Chairmen has passed a vote of confidence on the National Working Committee (NWC).

The Chairman of the Forum and Chairman of the Osun State NNPP, Dr. Odeyemi Tosin gave the vote of confidence on behalf of the Chairmen.

He said, “This Party belongs to every one of us, we must not allow anything or any external influence to tear us apart.

“We hereby pass a Vote of Confidence on our National Working Committee under the Leadership of the Acting Chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu Ali and promise him our loyalty.”

On his party, the NNPP National Chairman, Abba Ali Kawu appeal to members to sheath their swords.

He said, “My Distinguished Leaders of New Nigeria Peoples’ Party, it is worthy of note to let you know that as one big family, there are bound to be disagreement in some certain opinions, but the resolve to settle it without any acrimony thereafter is the only distinguishing factor that separates us from the norms that are operational in other political parties.

“I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to appeal to all members of the Party to eschew violence by toeing the line of peace to resolve any form of disagreement at all times.

“Therefore, I want us as Leaders of the Party to be receptive to the ongoing restructuring of the Party as it is with the view to further entrench and reposition the Party in accordance with the current

status.

“As such, we should remain sensitive, vigilant and proactive in our response and approach to issues that border on the development of the Party and our Country at large.

“Please let me remind you all that Our gathering here today is to foster that collective resolve to be a Party with a difference in the Nigerian Political space, therefore, we should not lose focus of the Mandate of the Party to be the beacon of hope to Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity or affiliation.

“Therefore, we are duty-bound as progressive in our resolutions so that we can change the narrative.

“Let me again assure you that we can only build on the Party performances of our lasting outing at the general elections only if we work together as a strong and formidable Team.

“I, therefore, appeal that we all concentrate our individual efforts on ensuring that the New Nigeria Peoples Party is built in the lives and subconscious minds of every Nigerian as they see Our Party as the only expected hope that will salvage the Country from obscurity, Mismanagement and bad Governance.”