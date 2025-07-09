The Lagos State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has announced its decision to boycott Saturday’s Local Government Elections in Lagos State, citing fundamental irregularities, illegalities, and disregard for the rule of law by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

A statement issued by the state Chairman of the party, Mrs. Ronnie Dikko-Kila in Lagos on Wednesday also stated that the s decision has been communicated to and endorsed by the national leadership of the party.

In the statement obtained by New Telegraph, Dikko-Kila highlighted several grave concerns that undermine the credibility and fairness of the electoral process leading to the poll, making participation by the party untenable.

“We have observed with profound dismay the systematic undermining of democratic principles in the run-up to these local government elections,” stated the Lagos State Chairman.

“Our decision to boycott is not taken lightly, but it is a necessary stand against an electoral system designed to disenfranchise, rather than empower, the citizens of Lagos State.”

According to the party, the decision of LASIEC to conduct elections across 20 local governments and the 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) is in direct contradiction to the Nigerian Supreme Court’s pronouncements, which only recognises 20 constitutionally established local government areas in the state.

“Conducting elections in the 37 LCDAs, which lack a legal framework for independent elections, constitutes a flagrant violation of the nation’s highest judicial authority and the spirit of democratic governance,” the party wrote.

NNPP in Lagos also cited imposition of exorbitant and illegal nomination fees as additional reason why it is pulling out of the election.

“Political parties are mandated by LASIEC to pay significant sums to obtain nomination forms for their candidates. Specifically, candidates are required to pay ₦150,000 for chairman, ₦75,000 for vice chairman and ₦50,000 for councillor nomination forms.

It also cited “Lack of Transparency and Certainty of a Free and Fair Process: For the past two months, IPAC has been in an ongoing dispute with LASIEC over the published guidelines and the introduction of these payments.

The prevailing atmosphere of distrust and the clear signs of pre- determined outcomes make participation a futile exercise.

“The NNPP has no confidence that the elections will be free, fair, or credible, and we firmly believe the results are already predetermined in favor of the ruling party.”