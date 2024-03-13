NNPP Begins Wards, LGs, States Congresses In Oyo, Ogun, 11 Ors

The New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) has issued a notice of its Wards, Local Governments and State Congresses in 13 states, namely: Oyo, Ogun, Kaduna, Anambra Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Rivers, Kwara, Ekiti, Sokoto, Enugu and Delta States.

According to a notice signed by the National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku and the Acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, the party has also announced dates for its National Executive Committee Meeting and the Mid-Term National Convention.

According to the release, the dates for elections into Wards, Local Governments, and States Executives in Oyo, Ogun, Kaduna, Anambra, Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Rivers, Kwara, Ekiti, Sokoto, Enugu, Delta States are as follows:

“Elections in Wards Executives, Thursday March 14, 2004. (in the above-mentioned States); Elections into Local Governments Executive, Saturday, March 16, 2024, and Elections into the 11 states executive, Monday, March 18, 2024”.

The notice also put the Ad- hoc delegates election on Monday, March 18, (in all 36 States of the Federation and the FCT); the National Executive Committee Meeting in Abuja, Friday, March 22, 2024 and the Mid-Term National Convention in Abuja, Saturday, March 23, 2024.