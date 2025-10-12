NNPP Backs Tinubu’s Choice Of Amupitan As INEC Chair

The Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Prof. Joash Amupitan as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Aniebonam spoke against the backdrop of controversies surrounding Amupitan’s appointment, noting that he believes the nominee has the capacity to reform the commission and restore public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Recall that the National Council of State, on October 7, approved the appointment of Prof. Amupitan to succeed Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu as INEC Chairman. The appointment now awaits Senate confirmation.

According to Aniebonam, Amupitan’s first task after confirmation should be to “change the battered image of INEC and restore the trust of Nigerians in the electoral umpire.”

“INEC’s image has been so eroded over the years that the first task before Amupitan is righting the wrongs by the commission and rebuilding confidence in it. He needs to study the commission thoroughly and correct issues that Mahmoud ignored,” Aniebonam stated.

The NNPP founder added that President Tinubu and members of the Federal Executive Council must have assessed Amupitan’s capacity before nominating him, stressing that the President appears genuinely determined to correct institutional failings in the country, starting with INEC.

“What we need in Nigeria now are leaders who can take informed and bold decisions if we must reinvent the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.

Reflecting on the party’s past experience with INEC, Aniebonam criticized the former leadership of the commission for disobeying court orders relating to NNPP’s internal leadership dispute.

“Our experience with INEC over the internal leadership crisis in NNPP gave us an insight into the ills of the commission. For the immediate past leadership of INEC to ignore subsisting court orders and directives to upload the NNPP’s new national executives was shocking and shameful for constitutional democracy,” he said.

He urged Amupitan to address such issues promptly once confirmed, especially those related to disobedience to court judgments.

“It is still like a daydream to us that some bad eggs in INEC connived to change the logo and colour of NNPP’s symbols without the consent of the founding members or sighting the party’s original certificate of registration. This simply means that anyone could walk into INEC and alter the symbols of any political party,” he lamented.

Aniebonam, however, pledged the NNPP’s full support for the new INEC leadership, expressing hope that Amupitan would not be distracted from his mission to reform the commission.

“The NNPP remains committed to supporting President Tinubu and giving Prof. Amupitan maximum cooperation. We pray that he remains focused and committed to building an electoral body Nigerians can trust,” he added.