NNPP Appoints Third Nat’l Chairman In One Year

Again, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has replaced its Acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali with Dr Ajuji Ahmed.

New Telegraph reports that Dr Ajuji would be the third National Chairman the party would produce in the last one-year.

Prof. Rufa’i Alkali, the former National Chairman of the party resigned a few months after the 2023 general election and Abba Kawu Ali was nominated in Acting capacity. Ali, who assumed office last year June and resigned from his position on Tuesday.

However, the reason for Ali’s resignation was not clear as of the time of filing this report.

However, a statement from the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yakubu Shendam reads, “Dr. Ajuji Ahmed has been elected as the new Acting National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), following the resignation of Abba Kawu Ali.

Abba Kawu Ali, during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the National Headquarters of the Party, 11 Mahatma Ghandi Street Area 11, Abuja, said his decision to resign as the Ag. The National Chairman was based on advice from his personal Physician.

This prompted a motion for the nomination of a New Acting National Chairman, and the choice of Dr Ajuji Ahmed was unanimously supported by all members of the NWC.