NNPP alleges N300m Bribery to Destabilise Party

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has alleged a N300 million bribery given to the alleged factional members to destabilise the party.

The allegation was made by the Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Engr. Buba Galadima, at the 8th National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting of the party held in Abuja.

According to Galadima, there is no faction in NNPP and the logo of the party was not in controversy as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognises the leadership of the party and its logo.

He posited that there was a time the ‘logo of the party was Fruit Basket but today, it is no more as the logo depicts books, which means the concerns of the party on education.’

The NEC held in Abuja was attended by its Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Abdusallam Gwarzo; Rt. Hon. Jibrin Falgore Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly; Secretary, BOT, Engr. Buba Galadima; National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, members of the NWC, members of the legislature (Both National and States) and other party officials.

Galadima faulted the media for according relevance to those trying to destabilise the party with factions.

He alleged that the said faction collected N300 million in Abuja to hold their recent factional NEC in Lagos State.

It would be recalled that the factional NNPP recently held its NEC in Lagos, where Dr. Major Agbo was re-elected as its National Chairman.

However, Galadima dismissed such election and such faction, stating that the media was the oxygen that is giving them life.

His words: “There was no INEC representative in that meeting but here today, we have five INEC representatives.

“It is INEC that recognizes political party and it has not recognized any faction in NNPP.

“The people, who claimed that they are NNPP faction, collected N300 million in Abuja.”

While the meeting adopted and ratified some state executives appointments, the National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku, said the meeting was aimed at reviewing the activities of the party since the last one in September 2024, look at the shortcomings and then fashion out the roadmap for the journey ahead.

He further said: “The past five months have been busy for us as a party, especially with elections both at the Local Government and state levels. We participated in all the Local Government elections that were held in all the states that had conducted such election and I am happy to inform this gathering that our performance was encouraging, especially in Kano State, where we won all the seats contested for.

“We want to use this medium to appreciate the INEC and States Independent Electoral Commission for using our new logo in the ballot papers used during those elections.

“We are continuing with the re-organisation both at the National and state levels. This is with a view to repositioning the party for the challenges ahead, especially the forthcoming off -season elections and indeed, 2027 General elections.

