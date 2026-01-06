‘NNPC’s Debt Cancelation’ll Boost Investment Capability’

A former President of Trade Union Congress, (TUC), Mr Peter Esele, has said that the cancellation of about $1.42 billion and N5.57 trillion being part of the legacy debts, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) owed to the Federation Account by President Bola Tinubu, will increase the investment capacity of the company.

Esele, a former President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in an interview with New Telegraph, also noted that NNPC Ltd was actively involved in crude oil production.

He said: “The cancellation of the debt means that NNPC will have more money. We remember NNPC for importation of petroleum products but NNPC has production arm and it does upto 100,000 barrels per day or more.

So NNPC is also part of the vehicle for federal government to ramp up our crude oul production. With this debt cancellation, probably that will give NNPC more money to do more investment.”

A former President of the United States Association for Energy Economics (USAEE), Prof Wumi Iledare, stated that the Federal Government’s decision to write off about the obligations reflected a core reality of Nigeria’s political economy: presidential executive power remains central to resolving entrenched fiscal entanglements.

He stated that from a governance perspective, the action is legally defensible within the President’s constitutional authority over fiscal coordination and the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) processes.

Iledare, who also is an ex-President, Association of Nigerian Petroleum Professionals Abroad (ANPPA), warned that however, executive authority must not substitute for institutional discipline.

The Professor Emeritus of Petroleum Economics said: “While reconciling historical balances is necessary, repeated debt “niloffs” raise concerns about fiscal transparency, accountability, and the credibility of commercialisation under the PIA.

Commerciality without hard budget constraints is illusory For NNPC Ltd, the writeoff delivers a balance-sheet reset, improving cash-flow optics, creditworthiness, and investor confidence by clearing pre-commercialisation legacy liabilities.

It enables a cleaner transition to a commercially oriented energy company only if matched by strong board oversight, firm regulatory enforcement, and exante controls, ensuring this relief is a one-time structural reset, not a recurring feature.”