NNPC’s Admittance Of PH Refinery’s Unserviceable State Belated –Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)’s admission that the $1.5 billion used for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery was a waste of scarce resources has validated his call for the privatisation of all public refineries.

The former Vice President was reacting to NNPCL’s claim that the Port Harcourt Refinery is not profitable despite the $1.5 billion spent on its rehabilitation.

Atiku said the admission had confirmed that continued use of public money on moribund projects was without results. He said: “After gulping $1.5 billion, the NNPCL has now admitted that reopening the Port Harcourt Refinery is a waste of scarce resources.

“This belated admission validates my long-held position that Nigeria’s refineries should be privatised. “It is instructive that the administration has finally come to terms with an inevitable truth: pouring public funds into moribund refineries makes no economic sense. “Paying billions of naira in salaries to facilities that do not produce a single litre of petrol does not serve the national interest.”

Atiku recalled his insistence on the privatisation of the refineries but was accused of planning to sell public assets to cronies.

He said: “Today, the facts have caught up with the rhetoric,” he said, adding that decades of so-called turnaround maintenance had consumed billions of dollars with little or nothing to show for it.”