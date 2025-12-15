NNPCLTD: Escravos–Lagos Pipeline Explosion Under Control

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited yesterday said containment measures have been successfully executed, ensuring the safety of host communities, personnel, and the environment in relation to a section of the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in SouthWest Warri, Delta State.

It added that all relevant pipeline sections have been safely and securely isolated. These were contained in a statement yesterday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Andy Odeh.

He explained that a joint preliminary inspection involving NNPC Limited, the Nigeria Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) technical teams, and maintenance contractors has been conducted at the affected site.

According to him, NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), the operator of the network, has activated its Business Continuity Plan to manage the impact on all affected stakeholders, including shippers and suppliers.

Odeh also said that NNPC Ltd continues to maintain open communication with host communities, state authorities, and other critical stakeholders, and appreciates their sustained support and cooperation.

He added that the company remains committed to the safety of its host communities, the protection of the environment, and the reliability of its operations across all assets.

The had Odeh on December 12, 2025 confirmed what he termed an incident involving an explosion reported at about 17:50 hours on 10th December 2025 near Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State.

He stated that initial observations indicated a pressure drop consistent with a loss of containment on an NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) pipeline.

He stated that the cause of the explosion was still unknown but would be confirmed after a detailed investigation has been concluded. He added that the priority of the company at this time is the safety of nearby communities and the protection of the environment.