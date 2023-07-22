NNPCLMade N674.1Bn Profit In 2021, Highest In Its 24- Year History –Sources

NNPCL made a whopping profit of N674.1 billion in 2021, sources familiar with the oil company and its operations told Saturday Telegraph yesterday. One of the sources said that the N674.1 billion is the highest profit figure to be recorded by the organisation in its 46-year history. He said the latest facts appeared to contradict some views by notable individuals and institutions on the activities of the oil company in recent years.

According to one of the sources, the emerging facts were released to provide current and true information, to redirect and educate the public adequately for a better understanding of issues in the company.

According to emerging facts, the NNPCL posted its first profit in 44 years in 2020, recording a profit of N287 billion from a loss of N803 billion posted earlier in 2018. The company had similarly recorded a loss of N1.7 billion in 2019 before it returned to profit-making in recent years, arising from critical business strategies adopted by the company’s management lately.

The company also said it had continued to achieve successes in its war against crude oil theft. It stated that it recorded 145 incidences between July 8 and 14, 2023. It stated that it discovered 37 illegal crude oil connections and that 63 illegal refineries were destroyed in the Niger Delta.

It added that there were four pipeline vandalism and 14 vessels AIS infractions. It added that there were arrests of 25 wooden/boats and trucks as well as one vessel arrest. It explained that there were 63 incidences of oil thefts in the Central region of the Niger Delta, 53 in the Eastern region, 15 in the western part of the Niger Delta and 14 in the deep water.

It said, “From Ambu- wa in River State to Oharji Egbema in Imo State, the war on crude oil theft is on and the industry-wide security collaboration continues to record remarkable progress.”