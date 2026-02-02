NNPCL,dangote Refinery Seal Strategic Gas Supply Agreements

Towards meeting the energy demands of their ongoing expansion projects, three subsidiaries of Dangote Industries Limited, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser Plant and Dangote Cement Plc have scaled up their Gas Sales and Purchase Agreements (GSPA) with subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd): Nigerian Gas Marketing Limited and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC).

The agreement will help to drive the conglomerate’s Vision 2030, resulting in increased output, better and cleaner energy supply as well as support ongoing expansion projects.

The agreements were signed at the unveiling of the NNPC Gas Master Plan (GMP) 2026, tagged NGMP 2026 held at the NNPC Towers weekend in Abuja, according to a statement.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Mr. David Bird, signed on behalf of the refinery, while the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Arvid Pathak, signed on behalf of the cement company.

Mr. Mustapha Matawalle signed on behalf of Dangote Fertiliser FZE. Bird, speaking at the signing ceremony, said that the agreement demonstrated the refinery’s bold steps to expand its capacity. According to him, the agreements mark a critical milestone in the expansion drive as well as a proactive measure to lock in vast energy requirements for the anticipated increase in its production capacity.

According to Pathak, the agreement signing serves as an enabler of DCP’s strategic objectives. The agreement guarantees the gas required to support the drive towards CNG adoption as Autogas and to meet the increasing gas demand as production capacities in Nigeria are expanded. It also promotes the adoption of cleaner fuel for both Autogas through CNG and gas to support increased production output.

For Dangote Fertiliser FZE, it is anticipated the agreement will support the company’s fertiliser capacity expansion projects, given that fertiliser is a product of natural gas.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the Gas Master Plan as a deliberate pivot from policy articulation to disciplined execution, anchored on commercial viability and integrated sector-wide coordination.

He said: “Today’s launch is not merely the unveiling of a document; it represents a deliberate shift towards a more integrated, commercially driven, and execution-focused gas sector, aligned with Nigeria’s development aspirations. Nigeria is fundamentally a gas Nation.

With one of the largest proven gas reserves in Africa, our challenge has never been potential, but translation: translating resources into reliable supply, infrastructure into value, and policy into measurable outcomes for our economy and our people.

The Gas Master Plan speaks directly to this challenge.” Hon. Ekpo further noted that the Plan’s strong focus on supply reliability, infrastructure expansion, domestic and export market flexibility, and strategic partnerships aligns seamlessly with the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas Initiative, positioning natural gas as the backbone of Nigeria’s energy security, industrialisation, and just energy transition.

In his address, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, described the NNPC Gas Master Plan 2026 as a bold, effective execution-anchored roadmap designed to unlock Nigeria’s immense gas potential and elevate the country into a globally competitive gas hub.

Ojulari noted that with about 210 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of proven gas reserves and an upside potential of up to 600 Tcf, Nigeria possesses one of the most consequential hydrocarbon basins in the world; one reinforced by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Federal Government’s gas-centric energy transition agenda.