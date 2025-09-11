NNPCL Woos Investors Into Nigeria’s Energy Sector

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has called on international investors to direct their attention to Nigeria and tap into the huge opportunities in the nation’s energy sector.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, made the call while fielding questions from NBC’s Hala Gorani during the Energy Talk segment of the Gastech Exhibition & Conference, in Milan, Italy, according to a statement yesterday by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Andy Odeh.

According to the statement, Ojulari, who commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for improving Nigeria’s investment climate and positioning the country as the preferred investment destination for the energy sector in Africa, stressed that the new NNPC Ltd management was keen on attaining its set targets towards delivering value to its shareholders.

According to him, while a number of investors were already coming into the country with gas-based industries such as petrochemicals and methanol plants, more investments were required to build infrastructure to support the Federal Government’s aspiration to power the nation’s transportation sector with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Ojulari further explained that apart from gas, the existing crude oil assets have huge untapped reservoirs for investors to tap into towards boosting production from the current 1.7million barrels per day, besides over 200 oil fields that are currently undeveloped.