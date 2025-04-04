NNPCL: Women In Energy Sector Kick Over New Board Composition

Share

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) has said that it is deeply concerned about the current composition of the newly appointed board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd).

It stated that despite President Bola Tinubu’s progressive agenda for his administration, the board’s lack of sufficient female representation was a stark contradiction to the commitment of ensuring 35 per cent gender representation in leadership positions, as outlined in his plan.

It added that the absence of women on the NNPC board not only perpetuates a gender imbalance but also fails to recognise the invaluable role that Nigerian women have played, and continue to play in the energy sector.

These were contained in a statement on Thursday by President, Women in Energy Network (WIEN), Mrs. Eyono Fatai-Williams.

She said: ‘Women in Nigeria have consistently demonstrated excellence and innovation in energy-related fields, making Nigeria’s first-ever domestic US dollar bond has been named West Africa Deal of the Year at the 2025 Global Banking & Markets Africa Awards, following a highly successful issuance that raised $917 million.

Announced by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on August 19, 2024, the bond initially targeted $500 million but was oversubscribed by 180 per cent. With a fiveyear tenor, it was listed on both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The landmark issuance attracted a broad spectrum of investors, including local significant contributions to the industry’s growth and development. Yet, their voices remain underrepresented in the key decision-making spaces.

“We urge President Tinubu and the administration to ensure that the principles of the Renewed Hope Agenda are reflected in every aspect of governance, particularly in the energy sector, where gender equity is not just an ideal but a necessity for sustainable development. “It is vital that women are not only included but are empowered to lead at every level.

This will not only enhance the industry but will also set a precedent for future generations, where equality in leadership is not merely aspirational but a reality.”

She added: “WIEN remains committed to advocating for the full inclusion of women in leadership and decision making roles across Nigeria’s energy sector, and we look forward to continued dialogue and action in achieving this important goal.

“It is with this in mind that WIEN respectfully calls upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the inclusion of qualified women in the NNPC Ltd board and all boards within the Nigerian energy sector

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

