NNPCL: We’ll Use Gas to Trigger Industrialisation, Devt

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has reiterated its commitment towards utilising Nigeria’s abundant gas resources to trigger the country’s industrialisation and economic development. Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, disclosed this during a panel session at the ongoing 2024 CERAWeek Conference in Houston, the United States, according to a statement yesterday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye.

Eyesan, whose session addressed the theme, “What are the Choices for Upstream Strategies?” said Nigeria was a predominantly gas-rich country which boasts of over 200TCF of gas that could be leveraged for the country’s industrialisation and economic development. While noting that NNPC Ltd plans to deepen gas utilization domestically for industrialisation and ensuring that the entire country feels and optimizes the use of the resource.

Soneye, quoted the EVP as saying, the company was vigorously opening avenues for infrastructural gas development through various gas projects spread across the country. She said: “Our focus is how do we move from predominantly oil players to gas players and not just for gas for the sake of gas but gas for power generation, and for industrialization.”

Eyesan observed that the NNPC Ltd was also focused on emission reduction and gas flare-out saying, “we want to capture all gas flared, utilize it for domestic use and ultimately, increase our energy transition footprints. “NNPC is keying into the government agenda of using gas as a transition fuel and for us, we want to ensure not only the domestic gas market, but we also expand that to the region and internationally.”

While calling on African countries to collaborate with one another in order to ensure even distribution of energy resources, Eyesan said collaboration was key as not all countries within the sub-region are endowed with equal proportion of energy resources. She said: “For us to ensure that we continue to subsist within the sub-region, we must be willing to work collaboratively and ensure that there is even distribution of energy resources we have across the sub-region.”

On energy transition, Eyesan stated that the subject had evolved over the years, adding that for sub-Saharan Africa, the narrative had been on how to address the energy poverty issue while for Nigeria, the NNPC Limited would continue to look at areas where it has competitive advantage to define the strategy. Other energy experts on the panel, according to the statement are the Chief Upstream Strategist, Energy, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Bob Fryklund; President of Pathways Alliance, Kendall Dilling and the Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production International, Equinor, Philippe Mathieu.