NNPCL Welcomes Ojulari As New GCEO, Bids Farewell To Kyari

The management and staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Coorporation Limited (NNPCL) on Wednesday welcomed the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Mr Bayo Ojulari, and the Board of Directors.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had appointed Ojulari to replace Mele Kyari while also restructuring the NNPCL board.

In a statement issued by the company’s spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, the management and staff of the NNPCL thanked Kyari and the former board members for their services to the company.

“We extend our profound appreciation to the outgoing GCEO, Mr Mele Kyari, and the former Board Members for their selfless and dedicated service to the company and the nation.

“Mr Kyari’s leadership and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on NNPC Ltd., and we are sincerely grateful for his outstanding contributions.

“We wish him and all departing Board Members continued success and fulfilment in their future endeavours,” the statement read.

