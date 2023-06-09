NNPCL: ‘We Made N674 Billion Pat Not N687 Trillion’

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) yesterday said that the company’s Profit after Tax figure in 2021 is not N687 trillion as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, said during an interview on Arise TV’s “The Morning Show” on Tuesday.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Garba Deen Muhammad, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said NNPCL’s Profit After Tax in 2021 was N674 billion. This is what was contained in the 2021 Annual Financial Statement of the oil company. Muhammad made the clarification following the criticism that greeted Kyari’s suspected gaffe.

He added that among the issues Kyari discussed was the 2021 profit margin. He, therefore, emphasised that the accurate Profit after Tax figure for the year 2021, N674 billion, was communicated to the public via our official Twitter account on 05/10/2022.

In that statement, Kyari explained that the oil company had progressed to a new performance level from N287 N674 billion profit after tax in 2021, moving high- er by 134.8 per cent year- on-year profit growth. He added that the Board of NNPC approved the 2021 audited financial statements of NNPCL.