NNPCL Warns Of Fraudsters

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), has alerted Nigerians and international oil companies of the activities of fraudsters.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement on Monday said the unnamed

individuals and companies were falsely claiming to represent NNPC Ltd.

He explained that their tactics included soliciting fees for meetings with NNPC board of directors, executives and management staff.

He warned that these actions are unauthorized and illegal.

Soneye said: “The general public is advised to beware of individuals and companies falsely claiming to represent NNPC Limited. Their tactics include soliciting fees for meetings with NNPC board of directors, executives and management staff. These actions are unauthorized and illegal.

“Foreign investors and international business entities are especially urged to remain cautious. If approached, report the incident to the appropriate authorities immediately.

“All legitimate engagements with NNPC Limited occur strictly through official channels or business units only.

“For further enquiries, please contact us at contactus@nnpcgroup.com. NNPC Limited remains committed to transparency, integrity and the protection of our stakeholders in all interactions. Let’s work together to prevent scams. Stay alert and share this notice.”

Share