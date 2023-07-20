NNPCL, UTM Sign Deal On Nigeria’s First Indigenous 1.5MTPA Floating LNG Project

…project to create 7,000 jobs

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and UTM Offshore Limited, on Thursday in Abuja, signed the Heads of Terms (HoT) agreement for the construction of Nigeria’s first indigenous Floating LNG project.

The development is a major step towards bolstering Nigeria’s energy security and promoting the utilization of its abundant gas resources, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Garba Deen Muhammad said.

Group Chief Executive Officer, (GCEO), NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari described the Floating LNG project as a “must-do” initiative for Nigeria.

He also expressed the company’s readiness to secure gas feedstock for the project.

The Group Managing Director, UTM Offshore Ltd, Mr Julius Rone, expressed his delight at the partnership with NNPCL,

He stated that this milestone achievement showcased the capability of indigenous companies to collaborate with world-class energy conglomerates to drive growth in Nigeria’s energy sector.

He added that apart from significantly cutting down on gas flaring and supporting the country’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, the project would also create over 7,000 job opportunities, contributing to the nation’s economic growth and development.

Executive Vice President, of Gas, Power & New Energy, NNPCL, Mr Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed said the project aligned perfectly with NNPCL’s goals of ensuring energy availability, affordability, and sustainability while also generating revenue through exports.