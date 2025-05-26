NNPCL Urged To Fix Port Harcourt Refinery On Time

Share

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) yesterday asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to strictly adhere to the timely schedule for the old Port Harcourt refinery, which was shut down on Saturday for repairs.

PETROAN’s spokesperson, Joseph Obele, in a statement, quoted the association’s President, Billy Gillis-Harry, as having said that swift completion of the repairs would help prevent disruptions in the supply of petroleum products.

He added that PETROAN called for prompt payment of contractors managing the repairs, and warned that any financial delay could derail the project timeline.

Recall that Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Olufemi O. Soneye, had in a statement said the Port Harcourt Refining Company PHRC) had been shut down for maintenance.

He explained that the scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment commenced on May 24, 2025.

Obele in PETROAN’s statement said the association called for the inclusion of several key measures, such as preventing monopolistic practices, integrating the fuel blending unit, establishing a monitoring task force, issuing weekly updates, and ensuring timely payment to contractors.

The association also opined that completing the project as scheduled would safeguard competition in the sector, ultimately serving the interests of consumers and bolstering the national economy.

He said: “PETROAN fears that the 30-day schedule might not be realistic due to usual bottlenecks, potentially leading to further delays and exacerbating supply challenges.

“The association is worried that delays in the old refinery’s 30-day rehabilitation schedule may worsen economic hardship for millions of Nigerians.”

Share