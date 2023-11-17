NNPCL Unveils Strategy For Energy Sector Growth

At the 41st edition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) conference,

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti on Thursday unveiled a strategic plan aimed at reshaping the trajectory of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Wunti unveiled the ambitious plan in his keynote address during the management session at the 41st edition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) conference held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, from November 12 to 16, 2023.

Represented by Frank Mmamelu, a management staff in NUIMS, Wunti delivered a cohesive and comprehensive presentation outlining the strategic roadmap’s core elements under the theme; “Challenging Opportunities and Enablers that will Allow Strategies for Reserves and Potential Growth.”

The overarching objective was to address existing challenges and unlock opportunities within the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The vital focus of the unveiled plan is the ambitious goal of achieving a 20% increase in gas regionalization within the next six months. This strategic drive entails the deregulation of midstream gas pricing, positioning Nigeria for a more dynamic and competitive energy market.

NNPC Ltd’s commitment to assisting local refineries and increasing Indigenous operators’ share of imported crude oil by one million barrels via a dual-pronged approach. This approach aims to enhance domestic economic growth and increase Nigeria’s stature in the global energy landscape.

Buttressing NNPC Ltd’s mandate for profitability and energy security, the strategic plan lays the groundwork for the company to deepen its global footprint. The objective is to create an energy business that not only prioritizes profitability but is also resilient and sustainable amidst the ongoing energy transition.