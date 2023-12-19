NNPCL, TotalEnergies Sign MoU On Adoption Of Methane Detection Technology

…As TotalEnergies Boss Lauds NNPC Ltd on Reforms

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. (NNPC Ltd.) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TotalEnergies for the adoption and deployment of a methane detection technology known as the Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Application (AUSEA) in all its upstream operations.

With the agreement, which is a direct benefit from the Company’s participation at the recently concluded United Nations Climate Change Conference (also known as COP28) in Dubai, UAE, NNPC Ltd. will be able to deploy the TotalEnergies AUSEA technology on its upstream operations sites to ascertain the level of methane emissions from them, with a view to working out emission curtailment measures to help in combating global warming and climate change.

The MoU was signed by NNPC Ltd.’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and Managing Director and Country Chair, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, on behalf of their respective companies, under the watch of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) NNPC Ltd., Mele Kyari, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné.

These were contained in a statement on Tuesday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye.

Speaking on the collaboration at the MoU signing event, the GCEO, NNPC Ltd., Mele Kyari, described TotalEnergies as a great and reliable partner over the years with whom the Company was looking forward to exploring greater opportunities in the nation’s energy sector.

On his part, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné, said his company was offering the technology to NNPC Ltd. in keeping with its commitment to promote responsible production of hydrocarbons.

He applauded NNPC Ltd. for its successful transition into a limited liability company, stressing that he could see and feel the energy that the reforms have brought about, not only in the company but also in the sector.

Putting the deal in proper perspective, the NNPC Ltd.’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the pilot phase of the TotalEnergies AUSEA deployment would be on NNPC Ltd.’s owned operations, adding that the deal would enable the company to deploy methane abatement measures.

Other benefits of the TotalEnergies AUSEA technology include identification of unaccounted emission sources, establishment of a basis for querying and improving current emission reporting processes, provision of data to review operational system and implement corrective actions, and estimation of flare combustion efficiency.