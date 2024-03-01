NNPCL to Tackle Challenges Faced By Independent Producers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has called for deeper collaboration among upstream operators, especially independent producers, to find solutions to the challenges hindering the effective development of divested assets in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The company’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, made the call at a panel session in the ongoing 2024 Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES 2024) holding in Abuja. Speaking on the theme: “Innovation, Collaboration, and Resilience: Empowering Independent Producers in the Dynamic Energy Era,” Eyesan stated that past experiences with divestments and how the assets were operated left much to be desired as most of them experienced a drop in production rather than growth.

“In the industry, if you want to measure success, there are some basic indicators that you utilise – production growth, reserves growth, and asset integrity. If I were to evaluate prior investment initiatives and scale the actors using these indices, I will be untrue to myself if I say everybody has done well. Yes, we acquired the as- sets; but today, we are worse off in terms of production than we were when we did the acquisition,” the EVP lamented. She, however, acknowledged that there were some success stories in the operations of the independent producers.