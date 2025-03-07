NNPCL To Supply 80mmscf/d Gas To Ssonic For LNG Plant

Share

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML), a subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd, and its Unincorporated Joint Venture partner, NIPCO Gas Ltd, have executed a Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with Ssonic Petroleum Ltd to supply natural gas to the company’s proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Olufemi Soneye.

He explained that under the terms of the agreement, which he said was executed on Thursday, 6th March 2025, the NGML-NIPCO UJV will supply 80 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) per day of natural gas to the Ssonic Petroleum LNG plant for a period of 20 years.

He added that the gas supply agreement is part of efforts by the NNPC Ltd to boost domestic gas utilisation for the nation’s industrial and economic growth and promote the use of gas as a cleaner, cheaper and more environmentally friendly fuel in keeping with the goal of reducing global warming.

