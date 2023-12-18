NNPCL To Produce 2m Barrels Of Crude Oil Daily From 2024 – Board Chairman

The newly appointed board and management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd) has promised that the company would produce two million barrels of crude oil daily from 2024.

Non-Executive Board Chairman of NNPC Ltd, Chief Pius Akinyelure, made the pledge on Monday during an interview with journalists after the inauguration of the board by President Bola Tinubu.

He said the board would overhaul the security architecture of the oil company to curb oil theft and vandalism of pipelines and other oil infrastructure.

According to him, President Tinubu had assured the new board of his support to assist them in discharging their mandate diligently and effectively.

Akinyelure said: “We have just concluded our inauguration ceremony with Mr President, and we have assured him of our collective efforts to turn around the fortunes of oil and gas.

“And to make it a company that we will all be proud of and a company that will help sustain the economy and make sure we create some element of prosperity for Nigerians.”

“He (President) has assured us of his support, and on our part too, we have given him our 100 per cent assurance.

“We will do the best we can to make sure that the key performance in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria will probably become number one in Africa and probably compete with the leading oil and gas industry around the world.

“It is not an easy task, but we know we had the challenge of oil theft and vandalism of our pipelines. Our commitment is to produce at the rate of two million barrels per day anytime next year.”