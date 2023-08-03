New Telegraph

August 3, 2023
NNPCL To Hold Ground Breaking Ceremony For Gwagwalada IPP

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the 1,350MW Gwagwalada Independent Power Project (IPP) in Abuja.

According to a video post on Thursday, it stated that President Bola Tinubu will perform the groundbreaking ceremony in Abuja on Friday.

According to the video, the plant when completed will be a combined cycle of 3 power train blocks of 450MW each, 2 gas turbines, 2 heat recovery and steam generators, as well as one steam turbine.

It added that it is projected to generate an average of 10.3m MW per hour of electricity per year.

