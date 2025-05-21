NNPCL To Empower 531 Successful NYSC Business Empowerment Programme Participants

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Wednesday announced that it would officially handover business starter packs to 531 successful participants of the NYSC Business Empowerment Programme by NNPC Foundation Ltd.

It added that Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Bashir Bayo Ojulari,who is the Chief Host, alongside the Chairperson, Sophia Mbakwe (Executive Vice President, Business Services, NNPC Ltd.), and Host, Emmanuella Arukwe (Managing Director, NNPC Foundation Ltd./Gte.), will lead the milestone event.

These were contained in a post on the X handle of NNPC Ltd.

The post read: “Tomorrow, we are empowering the future! Join us for the official handover of business starter packs to 531 successful participants of the NYSC Business Empowerment Programme by NNPC Foundation Ltd./Gte.

“Our Chief Host, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari (Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd.), alongside the Chairperson, Sophia Mbakwe (Executive Vice President, Business Services, NNPC Ltd.), and Host, Emmanuella Arukwe (Managing Director, NNPC Foundation Ltd./Gte.), will lead this milestone event.”

